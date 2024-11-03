Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 1.13% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 946.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 129,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

