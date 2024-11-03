Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 278.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 0.2 %

CMPS stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,779,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

