Reviewing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Coinbase Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $1.68 million 11.64 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 14.62 $94.87 million $5.86 31.21

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abits Group and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $246.28, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Abits Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Abits Group has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Abits Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

