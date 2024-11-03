Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
RELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Remitly Global will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $570,492.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Remitly Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
