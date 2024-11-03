Realta Investment Advisors Sells 8,533 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

