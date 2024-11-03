Realta Investment Advisors Sells 16,850 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after buying an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

