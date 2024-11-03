Radix (XRD) Reaches One Day Volume of $607,866.65

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $144.31 million and approximately $607,866.65 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,223.71 or 1.00738610 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.33 or 1.00250781 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,984,720,422 coins and its circulating supply is 9,488,399,411 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

