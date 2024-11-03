Qubic Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $177.25 million and $1.56 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubic has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 119,633,331,604,857 coins and its circulating supply is 118,151,303,550,869 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 119,633,331,604,857 with 118,151,303,550,869 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000151 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,270,363.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

