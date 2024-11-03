Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.50. The stock had a trading volume of 913,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $317.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

