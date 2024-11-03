QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4,294.3% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 587,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 233,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.27 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

