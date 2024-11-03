Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

