Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

