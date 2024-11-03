Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

