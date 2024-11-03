Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.