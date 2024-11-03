Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $487.43 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

