Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.