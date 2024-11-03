Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.2% in the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $508.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $378.48 and a 1-year high of $527.90. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.92.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

