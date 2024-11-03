ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

SDP stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

