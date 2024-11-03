ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort Utilities Price Performance
SDP stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.51.
ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile
