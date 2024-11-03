Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

