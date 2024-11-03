Private Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 806 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.20. 1,267,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,652. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

