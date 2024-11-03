Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 404 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $545.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.25 and a 200 day moving average of $518.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

