Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

