Pollux Coin (POX) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $6.91 million and $534,751.68 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,693,578 coins and its circulating supply is 40,693,704 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,689,336.74956 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.16824271 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $531,876.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

