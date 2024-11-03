PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 586,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,092% from the previous session’s volume of 49,158 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $50.07.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

