PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Lifted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 507,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

