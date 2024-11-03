Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,132. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

