PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at TD Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,720,061.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,307,400 shares of company stock valued at $137,242,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

