Optas LLC Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.