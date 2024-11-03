Optas LLC Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $394.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.26. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.19 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

