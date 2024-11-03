Optas LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $105.91 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.