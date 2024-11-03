Optas LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 39,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.05 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.