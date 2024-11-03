Oppenheimer Raises LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $70.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LendingTree by 697.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in LendingTree by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

