Onity Group (ONIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Onity Group to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.64 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Onity Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONIT stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.44 and a beta of 1.85. Onity Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

