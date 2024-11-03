Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $49.57 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

