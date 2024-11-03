Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $10,331,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.