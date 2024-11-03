NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,412.85 or 1.00010702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

