Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded up $7.24 on Friday, reaching $130.87. 13,048,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

