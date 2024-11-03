Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,027,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,716,766. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.91 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

