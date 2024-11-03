Nvwm LLC Acquires New Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 339,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 3,171,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

