New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.57% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $36,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.50 and a beta of 1.36. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

