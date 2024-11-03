New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 2.0% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

