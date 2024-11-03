NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.38.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,600,495.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $4,676,824.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at $59,600,495.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

