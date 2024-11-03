MXC (MXC) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, MXC has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $766,802.59 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00523933 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $905,487.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

