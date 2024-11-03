Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Murphy USA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $552.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

