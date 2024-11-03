Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MIR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.72. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock valued at $539,247. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

