MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 180,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 394,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.
About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN
