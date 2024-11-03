MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.63 and last traded at $74.84. 31,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 28,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
