Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

