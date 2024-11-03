Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $565.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $536.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.92.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $508.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $378.48 and a 12 month high of $527.90. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $10,604,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

