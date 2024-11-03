Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) vs. Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Financial Review

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lichen China has a beta of -2.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $41.93 million 1.37 $8.34 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $201.10 million 0.57 -$7.14 million ($0.34) -28.85

Lichen China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mastech Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Lichen China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

