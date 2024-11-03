Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $2.52 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00003694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $251.74 million and $78.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

